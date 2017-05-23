Hanoi reports first death from faster-spreading dengue fever in 2017

A Vietnamese student has died from dengue fever in Hanoi, the first death attributed to the disease in the capital city so far this year.

The victim, a 19-year-old girl, was admitted to the Central Hospital for Tropical Diseases on May 14 with fever, diarrhea and septic shock, doctors said. She died shortly after being hospitalized.

A postmortem confirmed the girl had been infected with dengue hemorrhagic fever, according to the hospital.

The mosquito-borne disease is entrenched in tropical countries, but this year it has been spreading at a much faster pace.

Hanoi has reported 27 infections in the past two weeks, bringing the total number of contractions to 700 so far this year, double the number recorded in the same period last year, the Hanoi Preventive Medicine Center said. Most infections were spotted in the districts of Dong Da, Hoang Mai, Hai Ba Trung and Thanh Xuan, which have more ponds and lakes than the city's downtown.

In response, the city's Department of Health has directed medical units to prevent dengue fever from spreading, including raising local awareness and offering advice on how to take preventive measures.

Recommendations include destroying habitats where mosquitoes breed, ensuring a clean living environment, using mosquito-repellent and wearing long-sleeved shirts and pants. People displaying symptoms of the disease should seek medical attention immediately.

Vietnam is making efforts to find an effective way to tackle dengue fever, which is the biggest killer out of the 28 common infectious diseases present in the country and the world’s fastest growing tropical disease.

There is currently no specific vaccine or treatment for dengue.