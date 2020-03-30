Hanoi releases 27 Covid-19 patients after recovery

Covid-19 free patients pose with doctors at the National Hospital of Tropical Diseases in Hanoi as they are discharged on March 30, 2020. Photo by VnExpress/Ngoc Thanh.

Pham Ngoc Thach, director of the National Hospital for Tropical Diseases in Hanoi’s Dong Anh District, said all those patients have been tested negative for the new coronavirus at least twice in a row, which meets the criteria for them to be discharged from hospitals, as regulated by the Ministry of Health.

Among the released is Nguyen Hong Nhung, 26, identified as "Patient 17" in Vietnam. She is the first case confirmed to have contracted the new coronavirus in the capital city.

"Patient 17" is also the first to start the second phase of infection in Vietnam on March 6 after the nation had gone 22 days straight without recording any new cases. She was confirmed infected four days after returning from London and spread the virus to at least four people.

Vietnam has confirmed 194 cases of Covid-19 so far. With the latest 27, the number of patients released from hospital has jumped to 52.

The National Hospital for Tropical Diseases is treating another 53 patients with Covid-19.

Many of the currently active cases are Vietnamese nationals returning from Europe and the U.S. and foreigners coming from the same regions.

The government on Sunday decided to suspend all international flights to Vietnam and limit flights from Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City to other provinces and vice versa in the coming two weeks.

Starting March 22, Vietnam has suspended entry for all foreign nationals, including those of Vietnamese origin and family members with visa waivers.

The Covid-19 pandemic has killed more than 33,900 people in 199 countries and territories.