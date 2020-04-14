Hanoi records another Covid-19 case linked to major public hospital

Medical staff work late at night at Bach Mai Hospital in Hanoi, April 11, 2020. Photo by VnExpress/Giang Huy.

She raises the nation’s tally to 266 and the number of active cases to 97.

"Patient 266" is 36 and resides in Thuong Tin District of Hanoi.

Between March 8 and 10, she visited her mother at the functional rehabilitation department of Bach Mai Hospital. On March 12, she reported an itchy throat.

From March 30, she isolated herself at home. On March 12, her samples were taken following a mass testing campaign applied to all people that had visited the hospital, which has remained the biggest Covid-19 hotspot not only in Hanoi but nationwide, with at least 46 cases related, including this latest patient.

Her test result came back as positive two days later. Now she is treated at the National Hospital of Tropical Diseases in the capital city's Dong Anh District.

Bach Mai Hospital was locked down on March 28 after at least eight Covid-19 cases were linked to it. The lockdown was lifted after 14 days in the early hours of Sunday after thousands of people related to the hospital were put under special medical monitoring.

Of the total 266 patients in Vietnam, 169 have been discharged from hospitals, including 23 released on Tuesday.

The 97 active cases are being treated at 14 hospitals, all in stable conditions. 13 of them have tested negative once and eight twice.

As of Tuesday afternoon, nearly 69,000 people who entered Vietnam from infected areas or who had close contact with patients have been quarantined.

The Covid-19 pandemic has claimed more than 120,500 lives as it hit 210 countries and territories.