Hanoi police probe head of Muong Thanh property group

The investigation, which does not require Than to be detained, will look into alleged misconduct in constructing the Kien Hung residential project in the capital city’s Ha Dong District. The construction was done by Bemes Manufacturing, Export and Import Corp. of which Than is owner and director.

The Hanoi People’s Procuracy said that the investigation will cover other real estate projects of Muong Thanh Group in Hanoi.

Than told VnExpress that he did not know about the investigation. "I’ll check and inform you later," he said on the phone.

Le Thanh Than, chairman of Muong Thanh Group, is being investigated for deceiving customers. Photo acquired by VnExpress.

In mid-2015, residents of the CT6 Kien Hung buildings, a project of Bemes, sent a letter to Hanoi authorities saying they hadn’t received property titles even though they had lived there for three years.

The Hanoi People’s Committee later stated that it had only given permit for two buildings with a total of 970 units - 936 apartments and 34 houses. But Bemes constructed a third building, increasing the number of apartments by 654 and houses by four. These additional units were all sold even though they did not have permits from the city.

Hanoi police chief Doan Duy Khuong said in 2017 that 12 real estate projects of Than’s group in Hanoi showed signs of tax evasion and violation of regulations on managing residential property.

Muong Thanh is a major hospitality chain in Vietnam with almost 60 hotels offering over 10,000 rooms. It is also one of the country's biggest investors in the housing segment.