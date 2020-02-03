Hanoi police hand out free masks in coronavirus fight

|
A police officer gives out free face masks near Hanoi Railway Station and the Tay Ho Temple Sunday as Vietnam tackles the global outbreak of acute pneumonia caused by the 2019 novel coronavirus (nCoV).
|
The masks have four layers each and protect users from pathogens.
|
In locations where masks are handed out, hand sanitizers are also available.
|
A motorbike taxi driver gets some help wearing a face mask that he has just been given.
|
A couple from the northern province of Vinh Phuc wear the masks they have been given before boarding a train to Saigon for work.
|
A young boy is instructed on how to wear a face mask properly. A mask should only be used once, and must cover both the mouth and the nose.
|
A police officer hands out free masks for people in front of the Hanoi Railway Station.
|
Two British visitors are given free face masks.