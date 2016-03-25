Hanoi plans to release flooding map on April 15

The company expects to release it by April 14 before heavy rains hit the capital so citizens can check for traffic updates.

Deputy Director of Hanoi Sewerage and Drainage Ltd Company Le Vu Quang Suong said there are 16 areas in central Hanoi that are prone to flooding, but solutions are being drawn up to deal with the situation.

Suong added the company has built a drainage monitoring system in order to alert citizens when waters rise.

Flooding also occurs in suburban zones during heavy rain, such as the Thang Long Boulevard underpass that often experiences power cuts.

The railway tunnels through Bao Son Paradise complex and Tay Nam University are equipped with underground pump houses, but both are in a near-constant state of disrepair.

Pump houses under the Thanh Xuan and Trung Hoa underpasses also use underground technology but are unable to cope when heavy rain floods the tunnels, even with the help of backup generators.

In a nutshell, Suong said the map will help people avoid flooded roads during the rainy season.