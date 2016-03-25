VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Hanoi plans to release flooding map on April 15

By Dam Tuan   March 25, 2016 | 05:27 pm GMT+7
Hanoi plans to release flooding map on April 15
Hanoi road flooding on rainy days. Photo: Goverment Web Portal

Hanoi Sewerage and Drainage Limited Company has been finalizing a map to mark flood-prone areas in Hanoi ahead of the rainy season.

The company expects to release it by April 14 before heavy rains hit the capital so citizens can check for traffic updates.

Deputy Director of Hanoi Sewerage and Drainage Ltd Company Le Vu Quang Suong said there are 16 areas in central Hanoi that are prone to flooding, but solutions are being drawn up to deal with the situation.

Suong added the company has built a drainage monitoring system in order to alert citizens when waters rise.

Flooding also occurs in suburban zones during heavy rain, such as the Thang Long Boulevard underpass that often experiences power cuts.

The railway tunnels through Bao Son Paradise complex and Tay Nam University are equipped with underground pump houses, but both are in a near-constant state of disrepair.

Pump houses under the Thanh Xuan and Trung Hoa underpasses also use underground technology but are unable to cope when heavy rain floods the tunnels, even with the help of backup generators.

In a nutshell, Suong said the map will help people avoid flooded roads during the rainy season.

Tags: flooding Hanoi Sewerage and Drainage Limited Company Thang Long Boulevard
 
Read more
Teenager who lost leg due to alleged doctor negligence files compensation claim

Teenager who lost leg due to alleged doctor negligence files compensation claim

National Assembly independent hopefuls seek support

National Assembly independent hopefuls seek support

Vietnam's GDP growth slowdowns amid severe Mekong drought

Vietnam's GDP growth slowdowns amid severe Mekong drought

Vietnam agrees automobile deal with Belarus

Vietnam agrees automobile deal with Belarus

Vietnamese shopkeepers lose $1mil in Thai fire

Vietnamese shopkeepers lose $1mil in Thai fire

Five Vietnamese tourists jailed in Singapore for $17,000 crime spree

Five Vietnamese tourists jailed in Singapore for $17,000 crime spree

First barrier erected to protect pedestrians

First barrier erected to protect pedestrians

China says vaccine scandal suspect was free to re-offend

China says vaccine scandal suspect was free to re-offend

 
go to top