Hanoi outdoes HCMC on crime and safety indices

Tourists walk in front of the HCMC People's Committee building in January 2019. Photo by VnExpress/Thanh Nguyen.

The indices are compiled by Numbeo, a crowd-sourced global database of reported consumer prices, perceived crime rates, quality of health care, among other statistics.

Vietnam's capital city stood 155th on the list with a "low" crime index of 38.25 while the southern metropolis had a "moderate" crime index of 53.25, ranking 275th, according to 2020 data posted on the Numbeo website.

The ranking measures the level of crime and safety in 375 cities around the world based on public perceptions.

The crime index is an estimation of overall level of crime in a given city or a country. Crime levels up to 40 are considered low, between 40 and 60 as moderate, between 60 and 80 as high and higher than 80 as being very high.

According to Numbeo, the level of crime in Hanoi is 33.23, much lower than in HCMC at 52.64.

In terms of the increase in crime rates over the past three years, the southern metropolis ranks at 62.9, while Hanoi does better at 52.

According to the report, people in Hanoi experienced "low" worries of homes being broken into or things being stolen, getting mugged or robbed, cars stolen and being attacked or insulted. Fears over such problems among residents in HCMC were at "moderate" levels.

Hanoi was also seen as having a lower level of violent crimes such as assault and armed robbery (31.3) than HCMC (47.35).

Walking alone at night in Hanoi (36.13) was seen as safer than in more dangerous than in Saigon (51.77).

Drug use and property crimes such as vandalism and theft remain common problems in both cities, standing at the moderate level.

While Hanoi and HCMC experience "extremely low" levels of physical attacks due to skin color, ethnicity or religious beliefs, the problem of corruption and bribery in both cities reached "very high" levels of concern.

Vietnam has engaged in a massive corruption crackdown in recent years, spearheaded by Party chief and President Nguyen Phu Trong. Several high-profile government officials, top military officers and businessmen have been arrested and jailed for crimes from graft to money laundering.

Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates is ranked the safest city in the world with the lowest crime index of 11.29, followed by Doha in Qatar and Taiwan's Taipei.

The world's least safe city in Numbeo’s ranking is Venezuelan capital Caracas, followed by Port Moresby in Papua New Guinea and Pietermaritzburg in South Africa.