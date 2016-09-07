Hanoi officials get tech savvy with smartphones and tablets

Hanoi's legislators have been equipped with smart tablets since 2012. Photo by VnExpress/Nguyen Hung

Authorities in Hanoi have approved a pilot program to equip city leaders with smart devices, including tablets and smartphones, as the city looks to digitize its administrative affairs.

The idea was put forward during a meeting on Tuesday which focused on IT applications in public services in the capital.

During the meeting, Nguyen Duc Chung, chairman of Hanoi's People’s Committee (the municipal government), asked the city's Department of Information and Technology to provide smart devices for district and municipal-level leaders, along with heads of other departments.

In addition, officials and employees working for state agencies will receive IT training.

In 2012, the capital's People’s Council, the municipal legislature, also decided to equip deputies with tablets.

The decision aims to promote the application of IT in public service management, reduce costs of printing and copying documents for meetings and increase officials’ performances at work.

According to Hanoi authorities, the city's leaders are set to digitize a large chunk of its administrative paperwork on January 1, 2017, after the pilot program ends.

