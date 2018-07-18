Hanoi Museum revisits the long road to peace in Paris

A picture of military trucks transporting soldiers and goods to the frontline, taken in June 1967, is seen at the "Paris Peace Talks - The way to Peace" at Hanoi Museum. Fighting on both military and political fronts was a key factor in winning the American War. Photo courtesy of Vietnam National Museum of History

General Secretary of the Communist Party Le Duan (C) meets the delegation from the National Front for the Liberation of Southern Vietnam before they leave for France. The picture was taken in October 1968. Photo courtesy of Vietnam's Ministry of Foreign Affairs

From left: Former U.S. diplomat Henry Kissinger, Vietnamese diplomat Le Duc Tho and Xuan Thuy, former foreign minister of North Vietnam arrive at Le Bourget Airport (France) on May 9, 1968 for the Paris peace talk. Tho and Kissinger were key negotiators at the Paris peace talk. Photo courtesy of Vietnam National Museum of History

Xuan Thuy (C), head of the delegation from Democratic Republic of Vietnam, and other Vietnamese delegates attend the inaugural meeting of the Paris Conference with representatives of the United States Government on May 13, 1968 at the International Conference Center in Paris. Photo courtesy of Vietnam's Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Nguyen Thi Binh, a top Vietnamese politician and Delegation Head from the National Liberation Front in southern Vietnam, is applauded as she speaks at a meeting in Paris in December 1968. Photo courtesy of Vietnam National Museum of History Special advisors Le Duc Tho and Henry A. Kissinger, main negotiators of the agreement,exchange pens after the initial signing of Paris Peace Accords, January 23, 1973. Tho went on to become the only person to voluntarily reject a Nobel Peace Prize. Photo courtesy by Vietnam's Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Delegates of Democratic Republic of Vietnam and National Liberation Front in southern Vietnam at the four-party conference on Vietnam in Paris. Photo courtesy of Vietnam National Museum of History

U.S. President Richard M. Nixon declares preliminary approval of the Agreement on Ending the War and Restoring Peace in Vietnam on January 23, 1973. Photo courtesy of National Archives of the United States

The signing ceremony of the Paris Agreement on Vietnam at the International Conference Center on Kleber Avenue on January 27, 1973. Photo courtesy of Vietnam National Museum of History

Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Duy Trinh signs the Paris Peace Accord in the presence of other delegates of the Democratic Republic of Vietnam on January 27, 1973. Photo courtesy of the Archives Department of Vietnam's Communist Party

Official passports, the pens used to sign the Paris Agreement in 1973, delegates' badges from Government of the Democratic Republic of Vietnam and seals are among the artifacts on display.

In 1973, the end of the Vietnam War was in sight. At the Paris Conference, representatives of Democratic Republic of Vietnam (North Vietnam), the Provisional Revolutionary Government of the Republic of South Vietnam, Republic of Vietnam (South Vietnam) and the United States signed a ceasefire and peace agreement.

The Agreement on Ending the war and Restoring peace in Vietnam was signed on January 27, 1973. With negotiations beginning on May 13, 1968, it took 202 public and 45 private meetings between Vietnam and the U.S. over four years, eight eight months and 14 days to reach the agreement.

The ongoing exhibition, open until July 20, is part of a cooperation plan between the Archives departments of the United States and Vietnam to commemorate the 45th anniversary of the Paris Peace Accords in 1973 and 23 years of normalization of diplomatic relations between the two countries in 1995.