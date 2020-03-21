Hanoi military camp works hard to feed 700 Europe returnees

Thirty soldiers of Information Battalion 610 were sent to work at the camp by Hanoi’s Military Command at the end of February. They are divided into two groups, one helping out with daily needs while the other assists with other tasks.

At 3 a.m. every morning, they get up and help cafeteria staff prepare food placed in boxes, sorting out tissues, chopsticks, spoons, and fish sauce for each portion. The meal boxes are then delivered to the gate of the quarantine camp.