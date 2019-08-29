VnExpress International
Hanoi light bulb warehouse blaze destroys a third of stocks

By Gia Chinh, Tat Dinh, Ba Do   August 29, 2019 | 10:47 am GMT+7
Columns of smoke rise from a fire at Rang Dong light bulb warehouse in Hanoi, August 28, 2019. Photo by VnExpress/Ngoc Thanh.

A fire that broke out at a light bulb storage facility in Hanoi Wednesday evening destroyed two-thirds of the stocks.

The fire broke at 6 p.m. at the warehouse belonging to the Rang Dong Light Source and Vacuum Flask Joint Stock Company on Ha Dinh Street, Thanh Xuan District.

Over 20 fire trucks arrived at the scene and it took until 11 p.m. to douse the blaze.

Products stored in 2,000 square meters of the 6,000 sq.m warehouse were destroyed, and a 300-square-meter portion of the roof collapsed. The loss has yet to be announced.

Firefighrers try to put out the fire at Rang Dong light bulb warehouse in Hanoi, August 28, 2019. Photo by VnExpress/Gia Chinh.

Firefighrers try to put out the fire at Rang Dong light bulb warehouse in Hanoi, August 28, 2019. Photo by VnExpress/Gia Chinh.

Dang Hong Thai, deputy chairman of the Thanh Xuan District People’s Committee, said no one was hurt but 58 families with 200 members living in the vicinity were evacuated.

Rang Dong, listed on the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange, is a leading Vietnamese manufacturer of lighting products and equipment, electrical appliances and materials, glass products, and vacuum flasks.

