A three-story kindergarten that was under construction in Hanoi collapsed in the early hours of Monday morning. No injuries were reported.

A guard at the construction site said 10 workers had been working there from 9 p.m., but they fled the site after spotting the strucutre listing at around 3 a.m., shortly before the concrete frame covering over 500 square meters (5,400 square feet) caved in on itself.

Officials in Nam Tu Liem District said the construction had been licensed for a private kindergarten, and that an investigation had been launched to establish the cause of the incident.

The immediate response has been better an empty building site than a kindergarten full of students.