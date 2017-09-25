VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Hanoi kindergarten collapses during construction work

By Pham Du   September 25, 2017 | 03:54 pm GMT+7

10 construction workers fled the site the moment they noticed the building listing.

A three-story kindergarten that was under construction in Hanoi collapsed in the early hours of Monday morning. No injuries were reported.

A guard at the construction site said 10 workers had been working there from 9 p.m., but they fled the site after spotting the strucutre listing at around 3 a.m., shortly before the concrete frame covering over 500 square meters (5,400 square feet) caved in on itself.

Officials in Nam Tu Liem District said the construction had been licensed for a private kindergarten, and that an investigation had been launched to establish the cause of the incident.

The immediate response has been better an empty building site than a kindergarten full of students.

Related News:
Tags: Vietnam construction safety Hanoi
 
Read more
S. Korean president has kick-about with Vietnam’s U23 football team and coach

S. Korean president has kick-about with Vietnam’s U23 football team and coach

Hong Kong shops defy ban on trade in pangolin scales

Hong Kong shops defy ban on trade in pangolin scales

Fallen Vietnamese oil exec facing prospect of lengthy jail sentence

Fallen Vietnamese oil exec facing prospect of lengthy jail sentence

Thousands bid farewell as late PM Phan Van Khai makes final journey home

Thousands bid farewell as late PM Phan Van Khai makes final journey home

1968, a year of uprisings and dashed hopes

1968, a year of uprisings and dashed hopes

This is where Vietnamese late PM Phan Van Khai comes to rest

This is where Vietnamese late PM Phan Van Khai comes to rest

Vietnamese teenagers arrested for robbing foreigners in Hoi An

Vietnamese teenagers arrested for robbing foreigners in Hoi An

Flight from Japan delayed by two hours after Vietnamese passenger opens emergency exit

Flight from Japan delayed by two hours after Vietnamese passenger opens emergency exit

 
go to top