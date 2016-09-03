VnExpress International
Hanoi kicks off construction of 'Disneyland park'

By An Hong   September 3, 2016 | 04:20 pm GMT+7

Hanoians are about to know what “the happiest place on earth” is like.

The capital's city government on Friday kicked off the construction of a Disneyland inspired theme park in Dong Anh District, about 10 kilometers north of Hanoi.

The amusement park which spans more than 100 hectares of land will be themed to reflect the history and myths of Hanoi.

It will cost a staggering VND4.6 trillion ($206 million) during the first development phase and open in 2018, said Dang Minh Truong, vice chairman of Sun Group- the main investor.

The project is expected to change the dynamism of Hanoi’s tourism industry, said Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc at the groundbreaking ceremony.

The Prime Minister encouraged private investors to take up the project under public-private partnership as the country is grappling with soaring public debt.

He also called on support from local residents in Dong Anh as the city needs to consolidate enough land for the theme park.

“Hanoi sees the project as crucial to the city’s strategic expansion to the northern bank of the Red River and as a part of the efforts to develop more open and green public spaces,” said Nguyen Duc Chung, chairman of Hanoi People's Committee.

Hanoi is expected to plant 200,000 new trees each year to reach its ambitious target to become the city of a million trees by 2020.

The city’s leaders have also set the target to build 25 new parks in the next four years and Hanoi will become a regional entertainment hub with three or five amusement parks of international standard.

