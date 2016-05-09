Hanoi invests $13 million on innovative anti-flood pond to brighten up urban landscape

VnExpress International
By An Hong   May 9, 2016 | 04:14 pm GMT+7
8-hectare retention pond helps control floodwater and regulate urban climate

Hanoi will build an open space that will not only expand recreation opportunities for local residents but also manage and control floodwater.

Thanh Xuan district, located about six kilometers from Hoan Kiem Lake in the central of Hanoi, has invested a total of VND298.7 billion ($13.4 million) to transform a green space and neighborhood playground into community hub with an 8-hectare retention pond.

The retention pond, sandwiched between Thanh Xuan and Cau Giay districts, is designed to control floodwater and regulate the urban climate.

The innovative project, which covers an area of 13.2 hectares, will provide local residents with an upgraded public open space, additional green areas, a new playground, sport fields and a parking lot.

Construction kicked off yesterday and the complex will open to the public in June 2017.

