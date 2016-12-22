Hanoi inks promotional deal with CNN

The municipal government of Hanoi has signed a pact with CNN to advertise on the popular American news network, according to a statement posted on Vietnam's government website.

The memorandum of understanding inked Thursday in Hanoi called for a cooperation in the coming year on 30-second and 60-second commercials.

The network will also create three to five mini-documentaries and 30-minute special programs about Hanoi while posting Vietnam articles on CNN’s Facebook page, its Twitter account and promotional programs.

The campaign will air in Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, North America and South Asia, according to the announcement.

Hanoi hopes the cooperation with CNN will enable it to reach out to people around the world, helping them understand more about Vietnam in general and the capital in particular, said Hanoi’s Chairman Nguyen Duc Chung.

The capital of Vietnam expects to receive around 4 million foreign tourists this year, a 20 percent increase over 2015. In late November, Chung had announced the coming deal with CNN.

