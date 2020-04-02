VnExpress International
Hanoi hospital releases 11 patients after Covid-19 recovery

By Chi Le, Thuy Quynh   April 2, 2020 | 04:35 pm GMT+7
A Frenchman (L) and other Covid-19 patients pose with doctors and nurses at the National Hospital of Tropical Diseases in Hanoi as they are discharged, April 2, 2020. Photo by VnExpress/Giang Huy.

The National Hospital for Tropical Diseases in Hanoi on Thursday helped raise the number of patients cured of the novel coronavirus in Vietnam to 75.

Each of the 11 discharged had tested negative two to four times, meeting the Ministry of Health’s requirement to be released, said Pham Ngoc Thach, the hospital director.

The patients were previously numbered as Patients 19, 63, 76, 78, 107, 129, 131, 132, 138, 179 and 198.

Of them, "Patient 19" is the personal chauffeur of "Patient 17" Nguyen Hong Nhung, the first infection confirmed in Hanoi who was discharged from the same hospital on Monday.

"Patient 107" is the daughter of an infected nurse at Hanoi’s Bach Mai Hospital, now the nation’s largest Covid-19 hotspot after at least 40 patients were traced back to it.

"Patient 198" is a staff member in Bach Mai’s canteen.

The rest are those coming from abroad, one Frenchman and the rest Vietnamese returning home.

Doctor Thach said 80 percent of this new batch had suffered damage to their lungs when admitted to hospital, which required stronger methods of treatment.

He said the time of treatment and recovery would depend on the health of each patient. Those having no chronic diseases and stable health would recover sooner.

"Patient 19," for example, needed almost a month of treatment while "Patient 198" recovered in several days.

All 11 patients will be monitored for at least 14 more days.

On Monday, the hospital discharged 27 Covid-19 patients, marking the largest batch of released at one time since the epidemic broke out in Vietnam in late January.

Vietnam now has 222 Covid-19 infections, including 147 active cases.

To date, the Covid-19 pandemic has killed over 47,200 people as it spread to 203 countries and territories.

