Hanoi hopes to unveil second metro line by 2020

The first train for the Nhon-Hanoi Railway Metro Station metro line is revealed at a factory of Alstom in Valenciennes, France, October 29, 2019. Photo courtesy of the Hanoi Metropolitan Railway Management Board.

It wants the government to allow scheduled disbursement procedures of ODA projects to guarantee completion of the Nhon-Hanoi Railway Station metro line elevation, allowing it to commence operation in the fourth quarter of 2020, said Chung during an online government meeting, local media reported.

The metro line, covering 12.5 kilometers from the Nhon area in the western district of Nam Tu Liem via Kim Ma Street to Hanoi Railway Station on Le Duan Street, was earlier expected to open in April 2021. The underground section, of four kilometers, was scheduled to begin operations in 2023.

The line carries a total investment of VND36 trillion ($1.56 billion), sourced from official development assistance (ODA) funds.

Last October, French rail contractor Alstom revealed the line's train which was painted in light green, red and white, mimicking the colors of the dragon fruit, a highly symbolical produce of Vietnam.

Hanoi plans to build eight urban railway lines across the central city area with a combined length of 305 km, including three monorail segments, in its development plan for 2030 orienting towards 2050, according to the government report.