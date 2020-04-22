Hanoi, HCMC stop social distancing campaign

In the meeting of HCMC’s Steering Committee of Covid-19 prevention on Wednesday, Vice Chairman Le Thanh Liem said that the Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has allowed the city to stop the 22-day social distancing campaign started April 1.

HCMC is allowed to open shops, street businesses and non-essential services. However, the city still have to stop social events, gatherings of over 20 people in a place and gatherings of 10 people or more outside workplaces, schools and hospitals. A minimum distance of 2 meters between people in public places should be ensured.

Earlier, in an online meeting with leaders of Covid-19 prevention from 63 provinces, HCMC People’s Committee Chairman Nguyen Thanh Phong said that during the 22-day social distancing campaign from April 1, the city went 19 consecutive days without new cases and only has two active cases left. Accordingly, Ho Chi Minh City proposed the Prime Minister to stop social distancing from Thursday.

At the government meeting on Wednesday afternoon, Prime Minister Phuc also agreed to classify Hanoi as an area at risk, allowing some businesses and economic activities to reopen.

However, some infected areas of Hanoi like the districts of Thuong Tin and Me Linh will remain at high risk, and have to continue implementing the social distancing campaign.

Some provinces like Ha Giang and Bac Ninh in the north where there are still active nCoV patients are classified as high-risk localities.

The Prime Minister said that over the past three months, Vietnam has consistently taken many measures to achieve important and encouraging results. However, people still need to be alert.

"We have applied social isolation properly and promptly, so in the past six days no cases have been detected. Particularly in Ho Chi Minh City there were no new cases people for 19 days straight," the PM said.

According to the PM, in the coming time, Vietnam needs to accept the situation of living in an pandmic state and people should be aware of this.

"Many parts of the world are still infected, so the risk is not over for us. So, adapting to Covid-19 is normal and pandemic control is neccessary," he said.

In the 22-day distancing campaign from April 1, Hanoi and HCMC and worst hit localities in the country, ordered non-essential businesses such as bars, clubs and restaurants to shut down temporarily.

Vietnam has confirmed 268 Covid-19 cases so far, of whom 223 have recovered. The country has recorded no new infection in the last six days.

The pandemic has spread to 210 countries and territories and death toll has crossed 177,600.