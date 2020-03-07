Hanoi, HCMC high schools to reopen next Monday

In Hanoi, high school students are scheduled to return to school on March 9 onwards while kindergartens, elementary schools and middle schools would remain closed until the end of the week, according to a decision issued Friday by Chairman Nguyen Duc Chung.

"According to the curriculum framework of the Ministry of Education and Training, Hanoi's high school students only have one week left in reserve so we must let them go to school," Chung said.

To ensure safety, schools in Hanoi have conducted training and developed scenarios to deal with a number of situations, said Chu Xuan Dung, director of the municipal education department.

Schools have been equipped with thermometers and hand sanitizers, and returning high school students would only have half-a-day at school with no extra classes. Students would also be told to have breakfast at home and activities at school canteens would be minimized, he said.

At the time the decision was issued, Hoang Duc Hanh, deputy director of Hanoi's health department, had noted that all cases of novel coronavirus infections had tested negative, and 600 people having coming into close contact with the suspected infection carriers have also passed their health monitoring period.

However, Hanoi recorded Friday night its first Covid-19 patient, a 26-year old woman returning from Europe. It was the first case in Vietnam after 22 straight days of recording no new infection.

12th graders back

In HCMC, the city's 73,000 twelfth grade students would also return to school next Monday, and would be provided with two face masks each on their first day back.

Kindergarteners, students from first to eleventh grade and students at language, IT, tutoring and soft skill centers would continue to have their break extended until the end of next week, while students at many universities and vocational schools, who are more independent in their training programs, would get at least the entire month March off.

HCMC Vice Chairman Le Thanh Liem said that students returning to school early is a common wish of the public, but the city cannot take rash decisions as the top priority is the health and safety of the people.

The city had no Covid-19 infection as of Friday, while four cases of suspected infection were still awaiting test results, according to the city's health department. A total of 567 people were still being quarantined at centralized quarantine facilities and 526 people others quarantined at home.

The Covid-19 outbreak broke out in China’s Wuhan City, Hubei Province late December last year. By Friday, the disease had infected over 100,000 people worldwide and killed 3,412, mostly Chinese citizens.