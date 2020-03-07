VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Hanoi, HCMC high schools to reopen next Monday

By Vo Hai, Thanh Tung   March 7, 2020 | 12:17 pm GMT+7
Hanoi, HCMC high schools to reopen next Monday
A teacher cleans classroom desks at a primary school in Ho Chi Minh City, February 2, 2020. Photo by VnExpress/Manh Tung.

High school students in Hanoi and HCMC will return to school next week after a prolonged break courtesy of the Covid-19 epidemic.

In Hanoi, high school students are scheduled to return to school on March 9 onwards while kindergartens, elementary schools and middle schools would remain closed until the end of the week, according to a decision issued Friday by Chairman Nguyen Duc Chung.

"According to the curriculum framework of the Ministry of Education and Training, Hanoi's high school students only have one week left in reserve so we must let them go to school," Chung said.

To ensure safety, schools in Hanoi have conducted training and developed scenarios to deal with a number of situations, said Chu Xuan Dung, director of the municipal education department.

Schools have been equipped with thermometers and hand sanitizers, and returning high school students would only have half-a-day at school with no extra classes. Students would also be told to have breakfast at home and activities at school canteens would be minimized, he said.

At the time the decision was issued, Hoang Duc Hanh, deputy director of Hanoi's health department, had noted that all cases of novel coronavirus infections had tested negative, and 600 people having coming into close contact with the suspected infection carriers have also passed their health monitoring period.

However, Hanoi recorded Friday night its first Covid-19 patient, a 26-year old woman returning from Europe. It was the first case in Vietnam after 22 straight days of recording no new infection.

12th graders back

In HCMC, the city's 73,000 twelfth grade students would also return to school next Monday, and would be provided with two face masks each on their first day back.

Kindergarteners, students from first to eleventh grade and students at language, IT, tutoring and soft skill centers would continue to have their break extended until the end of next week, while students at many universities and vocational schools, who are more independent in their training programs, would get at least the entire month March off.

HCMC Vice Chairman Le Thanh Liem said that students returning to school early is a common wish of the public, but the city cannot take rash decisions as the top priority is the health and safety of the people.

The city had no Covid-19 infection as of Friday, while four cases of suspected infection were still awaiting test results, according to the city's health department. A total of 567 people were still being quarantined at centralized quarantine facilities and 526 people others quarantined at home.

The Covid-19 outbreak broke out in China’s Wuhan City, Hubei Province late December last year. By Friday, the disease had infected over 100,000 people worldwide and killed 3,412, mostly Chinese citizens.

Related News:

Coronavirus disease 2019

Hanoi chairman calls people to stay calm after new Covid-19 case

Hanoi chairman calls people to stay calm after new Covid-19 case

Vietnam’s fiscal deficit to hit 5-year high

Vietnam’s fiscal deficit to hit 5-year high

Vietnam delays volleyball tournament as coronavirus spreads

Vietnam delays volleyball tournament as coronavirus spreads

See more
Tags: Vietnam Hanoi Ho Chi Minh City HCMC coronavirus nCoV Covid-19 disease epidemic high school students education public health
 
Read more
Hanoi chairman calls people to stay calm after new Covid-19 case

Hanoi chairman calls people to stay calm after new Covid-19 case

Vietnamese artist disinvited from UK art fair over racist 'anxiety'

Vietnamese artist disinvited from UK art fair over racist 'anxiety'

US aircraft carrier visiting Vietnam is armed to the teeth

US aircraft carrier visiting Vietnam is armed to the teeth

Vietnam confirms 17th Covid-19 patient

Vietnam confirms 17th Covid-19 patient

PM orders cities to prepare for large-scale quarantine in Covid-19 fight

PM orders cities to prepare for large-scale quarantine in Covid-19 fight

Saigon airport told to disinfect all aircraft to prevent Covid-19 spread

Saigon airport told to disinfect all aircraft to prevent Covid-19 spread

Vietnam requires health declaration from all arrivals

Vietnam requires health declaration from all arrivals

Vietnamese workers choose to stay put in coronavirus-hit South Korea

Vietnamese workers choose to stay put in coronavirus-hit South Korea

 
go to top