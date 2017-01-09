hanoi-gets-dizzy-from-unplanned-planning

|
Chairman of Hanoi’s People's Committee, Nguyen Duc Chung, recently admitted that Hanoi is facing numerous issues with the city "paying price for its unplanned planning". High-rise and low-rise buildings huddle together around Hanoi’s West Lake.
A skyscraper towers over Lieu Giai Street in Dong Da District, in contrast to mid-rise and low rise buildings all around.
Ba Dinh District is filled by small blocks and small streets, dotted with some tall buildings.
Hanoi's only urban district on the east side of the Red River, Long Bien, is facing the same problem.
Towers flourish in Thanh Xuan District to accommodate the rising population.
Around 40 high-rise buildings have appeared along To Huu Street, making it a new congestion hotspot.
A look at Linh Dam, one of Hanoi’s quiet urban areas 10 years ago. Traffic infrastructure hasn’t been improved, causing congestion during rush hours.
Le Vinh, director of Hanoi's Department of Planning and Architecture, said the construction of high-rise buildings is part of the city's urban development plan, which is good at this time but can be adjusted for economic development.
Photos by VnExpress/Ba Do and Giang Huy
