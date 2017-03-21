VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Hanoi customs seize 17,000 contraband cigars on flight from Cuba

By Quang Chien   March 21, 2017 | 01:22 pm GMT+7
Hanoi customs seize 17,000 contraband cigars on flight from Cuba
One of 15 packages that contained in total 17,000 cigars seized at Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi on Sunday. Photo by VnExpress

The amount of seized cigars well exceeded the permitted level for duty-free luggage.

Vietnamese customs officials said they had seized nearly 17,000 contraband cigars found in the luggage of four Vietnamese passengers who were returning from Cuba to Hanoi on Sunday. 

The four, including a woman, arrived at Noi Bai International Airport on a Vietnam Airlines flight after transiting in Paris. Airport security detected the cigars in 15 unlabeled packages wrapped in plastic bags and newspaper.

Calling it a “serious violation”, the officials seized the cigars and ordered an investigation.

Vietnam allows inbound passengers to carry 100 cigars in duty-free luggage. For larger quantities, they have to pay an import tax, special consumption tax and value-added tax, provided the goods meet other export-import requirements.

Related news:

Ho Chi Minh City customs seize two guns from Hong Kong flight

Vietnam customs thwart attempt to smuggle cameras from Hong Kong

Tags: Vietnam smuggling
 
Read more
S. Korean president has kick-about with Vietnam’s U23 football team and coach

S. Korean president has kick-about with Vietnam’s U23 football team and coach

Hong Kong shops defy ban on trade in pangolin scales

Hong Kong shops defy ban on trade in pangolin scales

Fallen Vietnamese oil exec facing prospect of lengthy jail sentence

Fallen Vietnamese oil exec facing prospect of lengthy jail sentence

Thousands bid farewell as late PM Phan Van Khai makes final journey home

Thousands bid farewell as late PM Phan Van Khai makes final journey home

1968, a year of uprisings and dashed hopes

1968, a year of uprisings and dashed hopes

This is where Vietnamese late PM Phan Van Khai comes to rest

This is where Vietnamese late PM Phan Van Khai comes to rest

Vietnamese teenagers arrested for robbing foreigners in Hoi An

Vietnamese teenagers arrested for robbing foreigners in Hoi An

Flight from Japan delayed by two hours after Vietnamese passenger opens emergency exit

Flight from Japan delayed by two hours after Vietnamese passenger opens emergency exit

 
go to top