Hanoi customs seize 17,000 contraband cigars on flight from Cuba

One of 15 packages that contained in total 17,000 cigars seized at Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi on Sunday. Photo by VnExpress

Vietnamese customs officials said they had seized nearly 17,000 contraband cigars found in the luggage of four Vietnamese passengers who were returning from Cuba to Hanoi on Sunday.

The four, including a woman, arrived at Noi Bai International Airport on a Vietnam Airlines flight after transiting in Paris. Airport security detected the cigars in 15 unlabeled packages wrapped in plastic bags and newspaper.

Calling it a “serious violation”, the officials seized the cigars and ordered an investigation.

Vietnam allows inbound passengers to carry 100 cigars in duty-free luggage. For larger quantities, they have to pay an import tax, special consumption tax and value-added tax, provided the goods meet other export-import requirements.

