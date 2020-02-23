VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Hanoi cops find hundred kilos of used face masks in man’s house

By Pham Du   February 23, 2020 | 11:28 am GMT+7
Hanoi cops find hundred kilos of used face masks in man’s house
620 kg of used face masks found by the police in Soc Son District, Hanoi on February 19, 2020. Photo courtesy of Hanoi Police.

Police in Hanoi have found 620 kg of used face masks in a man’s house in the rural district of Soc Son and are investigating further.

They raided the house of Nguyen Minh Nguyen, 24, last Wednesday and found dozens of sacks of used masks.

Nguyen told the police he had got them from Phuc Yen Town in Vinh Phuc Province, 40 km from Hanoi, and stored the masks in his house.

Vinh Phuc is home to Son Loi Commune which has been in lockdown since Thursday last week as eight residents had contracted the new coronavirus.

The demand for masks has been rising since the government declared the Covid-19 outbreak an epidemic on February 1. Many drugstores were fined for hiking the face mask prices amidst the situation.

Vietnam has recorded 16 Covid-19 infection cases so far, of whom 15 have recovered and been discharged.

Vinh Phuc, which accounted for most of the 16 cases, announced its last infection on February 13, the 50-year-old father of a 23-year-old female worker returning from Wuhan. Her mother, sister, cousin, and neighbor were also infected. The man is the last patient in the country still in hospital with Covid-19.

The Ministry of Health can declare a locality free of the epidemic if there are no new cases for 28 days and preventive measures against its spread have been properly deployed.

The global death toll has topped 2,400, and the number of infection cases topped 78,000, mostly in China.

Hanoi fines thousands of drugstores for hiking face mask prices amid coronavirus fears
 
 

Hanoi cops find hundred kilos of used face masks in man’s house

Hanoi fines thousands of drugstores for hiking face mask prices amid novel coronavirus fears.

Related News:
Tags: face mask Hanoi coronavirus police
 
Read more
Can park, can’t embark, Quang Ninh tells cruise ships from Covid-19 territories

Can park, can’t embark, Quang Ninh tells cruise ships from Covid-19 territories

Three crushed to death at construction site in southern Vietnam

Three crushed to death at construction site in southern Vietnam

Thanh Hoa health department seeks coronavirus-free declaration

Thanh Hoa health department seeks coronavirus-free declaration

US indicts pedophile for sexually assaulting Vietnamese boys

US indicts pedophile for sexually assaulting Vietnamese boys

Man faces $13,600 fine for trying to sell endangered pangolin

Man faces $13,600 fine for trying to sell endangered pangolin

Man arrested for stealing 15 dogs

Man arrested for stealing 15 dogs

Saigon to employ Japanese funding in sewer upgrade

Saigon to employ Japanese funding in sewer upgrade

Nearly 900,000 pangolins trafficked in Southeast Asia: watchdog

Nearly 900,000 pangolins trafficked in Southeast Asia: watchdog

 
go to top