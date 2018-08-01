VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Hanoi considers evacuation of 14,000 households after heavy rains

By Reuters   August 1, 2018 | 03:55 pm GMT+7
Hanoi considers evacuation of 14,000 households after heavy rains
A man pulls the inflatable pool with his daughter on a flooded village after heavy rainfall caused by tropical storm Son Tinh outside Hanoi, Vietnam, July 24, 2018. Photo by Reuters/Kham

Vietnam is considering evacuating over 14,000 households in Hanoi amid flooding concerns.

Officials are worried that recent heavy rains could inundate the flood-prone Chuong My District in an outlying area of the capital city.

The rains have raised the water level at the Bui River, 20 km (12 miles) from downtown Hanoi, to an “alarming level,” threatening nearby villages, the Hanoi People’s Committee said in a statement published on its website on Tuesday.

“Authorities must stand by around the clock to ensure the safety of local people and their properties,” committee chairman Nguyen Duc Chung said in the statement.

“We must be prepared for the worst-case scenario,” said the statement from the committee, which functions as the city’s executive branch, or mayoral office.

Vietnam is prone to destructive storms and flooding, with 389 people killed last year in natural disasters such as floods and landslides, according to government statistics.

Two children have drowned and more than 1,000 houses in the Hanoi district have already been badly flooded, the statement said. Some 4,000 people have already been evacuated.

The rain is expected to ease on Wednesday, according to Vietnam’s National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting.

Last week, floods and landslides triggered by tropical storm Son Tinh killed at least 27 people and left seven people missing in other northern Vietnamese provinces.

Flash floods leave northern Vietnamese high and dry
 
 

Hanoi considers evacuation of 14,000 households after heavy rains

Flash floods leave northern Vietnamese high and dry

More flooding is expected in the coming months, until the rainy season comes to an end around early October.

Related News:
Tags: Hanoi heavy rains evacuation floods landslides natural disaster Son Tinh tropical storm
 
Read more
Bird flu scare sends thousands of ducklings to their death in Vietnam

Bird flu scare sends thousands of ducklings to their death in Vietnam

China wants military drills with ASEAN in disputed sea, excluding US

China wants military drills with ASEAN in disputed sea, excluding US

More families evacuated from dam area in northern Vietnam

More families evacuated from dam area in northern Vietnam

Floods hit Mekong Delta farmers after Laos dam bursts

Floods hit Mekong Delta farmers after Laos dam bursts

‘Little Baldy’ first military head to roll in Vietnam’s corruption crackdown

‘Little Baldy’ first military head to roll in Vietnam’s corruption crackdown

Five more officials implicated as Vietnam exam fraud probe expands

Five more officials implicated as Vietnam exam fraud probe expands

Residents evacuate in a hurry as homes collapse in northern Vietnam

Residents evacuate in a hurry as homes collapse in northern Vietnam

 
go to top