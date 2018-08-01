Hanoi considers evacuation of 14,000 households after heavy rains

A man pulls the inflatable pool with his daughter on a flooded village after heavy rainfall caused by tropical storm Son Tinh outside Hanoi, Vietnam, July 24, 2018. Photo by Reuters/Kham

Officials are worried that recent heavy rains could inundate the flood-prone Chuong My District in an outlying area of the capital city.

The rains have raised the water level at the Bui River, 20 km (12 miles) from downtown Hanoi, to an “alarming level,” threatening nearby villages, the Hanoi People’s Committee said in a statement published on its website on Tuesday.

“Authorities must stand by around the clock to ensure the safety of local people and their properties,” committee chairman Nguyen Duc Chung said in the statement.

“We must be prepared for the worst-case scenario,” said the statement from the committee, which functions as the city’s executive branch, or mayoral office.

Vietnam is prone to destructive storms and flooding, with 389 people killed last year in natural disasters such as floods and landslides, according to government statistics.

Two children have drowned and more than 1,000 houses in the Hanoi district have already been badly flooded, the statement said. Some 4,000 people have already been evacuated.

The rain is expected to ease on Wednesday, according to Vietnam’s National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting.

Last week, floods and landslides triggered by tropical storm Son Tinh killed at least 27 people and left seven people missing in other northern Vietnamese provinces.

More flooding is expected in the coming months, until the rainy season comes to an end around early October.