Hanoi chief district procurator stabbed in office

By Toan Dao   October 4, 2016 | 10:33 am GMT+7

It is not clear if the justice man hurt himself or was attacked.

Chief procurator of Hanoi's Quoc Oai District To Ngoc Chuan was stabbed in his office on Monday.

He was found lying unconscious in his office at around 3:00 p.m. on Monday afternoon with three wounds, two in his chest and one to the neck, possibly caused by a knife, according to Nguyen Van Canh, chief of staff at the Quoc Oai People’s Committee, Vietnamplus reported.

Chuan, 59, was rushed to a local hospital in Ha Dong District for treatment, and was taken off the critical list that night.

Police are investigating the incident.

In August, in what was an unprecedented fatal shooting that rocked Vietnam, an official allegedly shot dead two leaders of the northern mountainous province of Yen Bai before killing himself.

