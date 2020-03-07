Hanoi chairman calls people to stay calm after new Covid-19 case

Hanoi authorities quarantine the neighborhood where the new Covid-19 patient was found on Friday's night. Photo by VnExpress/Giang Huy.

The latest case was confirmed late Friday night to be a 26-year old Vietnamese woman returning from Europe, marking the 17th infection in Vietnam after the nation had gone 22 days with no new infection.

She has been quarantined and is undergoing treatment at Campus No.2 of the Hanoi Central Hospital for Tropical Diseases.

"I urged Hanoi people to stay calm and yet remain on high alert," Chung told a meeting with local newspaper on Friday night.

Shortly after information of the new infection case spreads around, Hanoi residents had rushed to buy food and essential daily products at supermarkets for stockpiling at home so that they can avoid going out and contacting too many people in coming days.

Saying that Hanoi has the highest risk of becoming an outbreak as residents of almost 90 countries and territories hit by the new coronavirus that causes the Covid-19 are now living and working in the city, Chung said: "I urge for everyone to be aware of the risks of infection and how dangerous the epidemic is. Anyone returning to Vietnam from abroad need to report themselves to the authorities and follow quarantine protocol as regulated."

"The authorities are still tracking down anyone that have been in close contact with this patient for quarantine," he said. For now, 29 have been identified.

The latest patient left Hanoi's Noi Bai Airport on February 15 to visit family members in London, England. Three days later, she traveled from London to Milan City in the province of Lombardy, Italy, and returned to London on February 20.

During her time in Milan, Lombardy had not recorded any Covid-19 positive case.

On February 25, the woman traveled from London to Paris to visit her sister. She contracted a cough on February 29, but did not get checked up.

On March 1, she reportedly felt body pain and fatigue, but it was unclear if she had a fever. The same day, she boarded flight VN54 of Vietnam Airlines from London and landed in Hanoi at 4:30 a.m. on March 2. She did not have a fever then.

After completing entry procedures, the patient was allowed to drive a family car home to Truc Bach Street in Ba Dinh District’s Truc Bach Ward.

Later, she developed a mild fever and coughed a lot, and was admitted to Hong Ngoc Hospital in Ba Dinh District Thursday. The very same day, she was transferred to the Central Hospital for Tropical Diseases where she tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Eight of the patient’s family members, her father, uncle, five janitors and a personal chauffeur are also being isolated at the Central Hospital for Tropical Diseases. All are reportedly healthy, with no signs of fever or cough.

Seventeen doctors from Hong Ngoc Hospital who had been in contact with the patient are also being isolated at the hospital, and in good health.

Flight VN54 carried 201 passengers, and authorities are in the process of verifying their names and whereabouts.

After Vietnam reported its 16th Covid-19 infection on February 13, the nation went 22 days without detecting any new case. All the 16 patients have recovered and been discharged from hospitals.

As of Friday, 23,228 people were being isolated at home or in communal facilities across the country, an increase of 9,000 compared to the day before, while another 101 infection suspects are being isolated in hospitals.

The Covid-19 outbreak broke out in China’s Wuhan City, Hubei Province late December last year. By Friday, the disease had infected over 102,200 people worldwide and killed 3,495, mostly Chinese citizens.

Italy has recorded total infections at more than 4,600 by Saturday morning. The country has so far reported 197 deaths, making it the country with the second highest number of deaths after China