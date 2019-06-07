VnExpress International
Hanoi begins wifi-equipped bus service to airport

By Ba Do   June 7, 2019 | 08:41 am GMT+7
Buses from the upcoming Hanoi's bus line 68 to Noi Bai Airport. Photo by VnExpress/Phuong Son.

Hanoi will start a new bus service from Ha Dong District to Noi Bai International Airport this Saturday, the Hanoi Transport Company announced.

Bus number 68 will start at Melinh Plaza Ha Dong on Ha Cau Street and stop en route at the Ha Dong Post Office, the Vietnam Museum of Ethnology and Nghia Do Park.

The 60-seat bus will have wifi on board.

The fare is VND40,000 ($1.71) for one way. There will be a bus every 30 minutes from 5 a.m. to 11 p.m. A trip will take around 70 minutes.

The service is expected to draw away passengers going to the airport by personal vehicles and taxis, thus helping reducing traffic, the city Department of Transport said.

