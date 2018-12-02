VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Hanoi awash in red again as football fans go into a frenzy

By Staff reporters   December 2, 2018 | 10:14 pm GMT+7

The crazy football atmosphere was back in town as Vietnam won the first leg of AFF Cup 2018 semi-finals.

Không khí sôi động ở ngã tư Hàng Bài - Hai Bà Trưng
 
 

Hanoi awash in red again as football fans go into a frenzy

Hanoi red again as people celebrate Vietnams victory

Fans burst out in joyous exuberance as the final whistle blew and Vietnam beat the Philippines 2-1 in the first leg of their AFF Cup semifinal encounter.

Hanoi in jubilation after Vietnams win over Philippines at AFF Cup semi-finals - 1

South Korea flag can also be seen on the street, as head coach Park Hang-seo is from the northeastern Asian country.

Hanoi red again as people celebrate Vietnams victory - 1
Hanoi in jubilation after Vietnams win over Philippines at AFF Cup semi-finals - 3

As has become a tradition now, every big victory by the Vietnamese men’s football team is celebrated on the streets by thousands upon thousands of residents.

Hanoi red again as people celebrate Vietnams victory - 2

The flags and horns were back again in Sunday’s post-victory celebrations by people all over Vietnam.

Dòng người xuống đường đi bão ăn mừng
 
 

Hanoi awash in red again as football fans go into a frenzy

Hanoi red again as people celebrate Vietnams victory - 3

A fan holds a special poster of head coach Park Hang-seo that thanks him for what he has done for Vietnamese football.

Hanoi red again as people celebrate Vietnams victory - 4

People of all ages were out on the streets, with parents bringing the little ones along.

Hanoi red again as people celebrate Vietnams victory - 5

The Hoan Kiem Lake area was jam-packed with delirious fans waving the Vietnamese flag.

Du khách nước ngoài ăn mừng cùng CĐV Việt Nam
 
 

Hanoi awash in red again as football fans go into a frenzy

After the first leg match in the Philippines's Panaad Stadium, two teams will meet for the second leg of the semifinal at the My Dinh National Stadium in Hanoi on December 6.

Related News:
Tags: Vietnam AFF Cup victory celebrate
 
Read more
Vietnam rolls out national program on HIV prevention drug

Vietnam rolls out national program on HIV prevention drug

AFF Cup: Vietnam victory not perfect, room for improvement

AFF Cup: Vietnam victory not perfect, room for improvement

Vietnam to open first direct flights to Israel

Vietnam to open first direct flights to Israel

Vietnam score 2-1 victory over Philippines at AFF Cup semi-finals

Vietnam score 2-1 victory over Philippines at AFF Cup semi-finals

Vietnam suspends foreign pilots of Vietjet plane in troubled landing

Vietnam suspends foreign pilots of Vietjet plane in troubled landing

AFF Suzuki Cup: Vietnam beatable, says Philippines’ coach

AFF Suzuki Cup: Vietnam beatable, says Philippines’ coach

Vietnam sees sharp increase in organ donations

Vietnam sees sharp increase in organ donations

 
go to top