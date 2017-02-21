VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Hanoi announces finalists for $200,000 challenge to solve traffic congestion

By VnExpress   February 21, 2017 | 09:04 pm GMT+7
Hanoi announces finalists for $200,000 challenge to solve traffic congestion
Rush hour traffic at an intersection in Hanoi. Photo by AFP

Asking the people who get stuck in traffic every day might be the best course of action.

The top six ideas for solving Hanoi's chronic traffic problems have been announced by authorities in the capital.

Six teams have made it through to the first round of the competition, which will award a $200,000 prize to the winner, said Ngo Manh Tuan, deputy head of the city’s transport department.

The city plans to hold a press conference to officially introduce the six finalists selected from more than 200 applicants, Tuan said.

The candidates have been invited to submit further information on their solutions for the next round of evaluation over the next three months.

The department launched the competition in mid-January to ask for solutions from members of the public to solve its serious congestion problems.

The department asked contestants to focus on ideas involving underground parking spaces, intelligent transportation systems and ways to control private vehicles in a city dominated by motorcycles.

Statistics show that Hanoi has more than 5.5 million personal vehicles, including nearly 500,000 cars and more than five million motorcycles, and an average of over 19,000 new vehicles are registered each month. The numbers are expected to increase to more than 7.3 million motorbikes and 1.3 million cars by 2025.

Related news:

>Hanoi offers $200,000 prize to solve worsening traffic jams

>Vietnam remains kingdom of motorbikes as sales rev up in 2016

>Choking streets force Hanoi to mull ban on more vehicles from city center

Tags: traffic congestion Hanoi
 
Read more
S. Korean president has kick-about with Vietnam’s U23 football team and coach

S. Korean president has kick-about with Vietnam’s U23 football team and coach

Hong Kong shops defy ban on trade in pangolin scales

Hong Kong shops defy ban on trade in pangolin scales

Fallen Vietnamese oil exec facing prospect of lengthy jail sentence

Fallen Vietnamese oil exec facing prospect of lengthy jail sentence

Thousands bid farewell as late PM Phan Van Khai makes final journey home

Thousands bid farewell as late PM Phan Van Khai makes final journey home

1968, a year of uprisings and dashed hopes

1968, a year of uprisings and dashed hopes

This is where Vietnamese late PM Phan Van Khai comes to rest

This is where Vietnamese late PM Phan Van Khai comes to rest

Vietnamese teenagers arrested for robbing foreigners in Hoi An

Vietnamese teenagers arrested for robbing foreigners in Hoi An

Flight from Japan delayed by two hours after Vietnamese passenger opens emergency exit

Flight from Japan delayed by two hours after Vietnamese passenger opens emergency exit

 
go to top