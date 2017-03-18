VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Hanoi airport worker returns phone, $19,000 in cash left aboard to passenger

By VnExpress   March 18, 2017 | 09:26 am GMT+7

Noi Bai International Airport is not just notorious for baggage theft after all.

A Vietnamese staff member at Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi has returned a smart phone and nearly $19,000 in cash to their owner, Thanh Nien newspaper reported.

Nguyen Anh Tuyet, a ground service worker, found the lost items in a handbag when she was cleaning the plane after its arrival Friday afternoon from Ho Chi Minh City, the report said. 

Tuyet notified her manager and the bag shortly found its way back to the owner.

Last week, a worker at Da Nang Airport in central Vietnam also returned two iPhones and money worth more than $6,500 to a Chinese passenger.

These reports paint a different picture of Vietnamese airports, after many cases of baggage theft have been reported in recent years, especially at the country’s biggest airports, Noi Bai and Tan Son Nhat in Ho Chi Minh City.

The airport authorities have pledged to fix the problem by installing more cameras and enhancing security checks.

Related news:

Hanoi's international airport lands among world’s top 100, again

Airlines face turbulent airport charge hikes in Vietnam

Tags: Vietnam aviation airports
 
Read more
S. Korean president has kick-about with Vietnam’s U23 football team and coach

S. Korean president has kick-about with Vietnam’s U23 football team and coach

Hong Kong shops defy ban on trade in pangolin scales

Hong Kong shops defy ban on trade in pangolin scales

Fallen Vietnamese oil exec facing prospect of lengthy jail sentence

Fallen Vietnamese oil exec facing prospect of lengthy jail sentence

Thousands bid farewell as late PM Phan Van Khai makes final journey home

Thousands bid farewell as late PM Phan Van Khai makes final journey home

1968, a year of uprisings and dashed hopes

1968, a year of uprisings and dashed hopes

This is where Vietnamese late PM Phan Van Khai comes to rest

This is where Vietnamese late PM Phan Van Khai comes to rest

Vietnamese teenagers arrested for robbing foreigners in Hoi An

Vietnamese teenagers arrested for robbing foreigners in Hoi An

Flight from Japan delayed by two hours after Vietnamese passenger opens emergency exit

Flight from Japan delayed by two hours after Vietnamese passenger opens emergency exit

 
go to top