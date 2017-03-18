Hanoi airport worker returns phone, $19,000 in cash left aboard to passenger

A Vietnamese staff member at Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi has returned a smart phone and nearly $19,000 in cash to their owner, Thanh Nien newspaper reported.

Nguyen Anh Tuyet, a ground service worker, found the lost items in a handbag when she was cleaning the plane after its arrival Friday afternoon from Ho Chi Minh City, the report said.

Tuyet notified her manager and the bag shortly found its way back to the owner.

Last week, a worker at Da Nang Airport in central Vietnam also returned two iPhones and money worth more than $6,500 to a Chinese passenger.

These reports paint a different picture of Vietnamese airports, after many cases of baggage theft have been reported in recent years, especially at the country’s biggest airports, Noi Bai and Tan Son Nhat in Ho Chi Minh City.

The airport authorities have pledged to fix the problem by installing more cameras and enhancing security checks.

