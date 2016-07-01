VnExpress International
Ha Tinh forms council to assess damage caused by Formosa

By Bach Duong   July 1, 2016 | 04:17 pm GMT+7
A council will be formed in Ha Tinh to assess the damage caused to the province by Taiwanese steel company Formosa after the firm was officially named the culprit behind the mass fish deaths.

The decision to establish the damage evaluation council was announced by Ha Tinh's People’s Committee on June 30. The head of the council will be Deputy Chair of Ha Tinh People’s Committee Duong Tat Thang, and its members will be made up of leaders of local wards and agencies, including the environment, agriculture and labor departments.

The council will be in charge of assigning tasks, forming support teams and instructing lower level councils to calculate the exact damage from the environmental disaster.

In addition, the council will look at how to recover from the disaster and stabilize local production based on the respective regulations and situations in each locality, and then report back to the central government.

The council must ensure accuracy, transperancy and fairness in its damage assessment and will be disbanded once the task is complete.

