Ha Long cruise boat goes down in flames

By Minh Cuong   May 6, 2016 | 06:11 pm GMT+7

Fire forced passengers on a luxury Ha Long Bay cruise ship to swim for their lives this morning, and now all that's left of the ship is a smouldering hulk.

The boat, registered as QN 6299, was carrying over 40 passengers and had just arrived back at the port when the fire broke out.

As they neared the port, passengers detected smoke at the back of the ship.
Half an hour later, two fire trucks and one fire boat arrived on the scene.
Firefighters tackle the blaze.
The three-storey cruise ship eventually sank after an hour and a half despite firefighters efforts to extinguish the flames.
Furniture slips into the sea.
The charred remains of the ship.

