Guns, machetes and grenades deployed as Vietnamese gangs take to the streets

The gang carried guns, grenades, knives and machetes to a deserted area, before calling out the rival gang for a showdown. The reason for the violence is still unclear.

Police check a car after members of the two gangs had fled the scene. Photo by VnExpress/Hong Trang

The two gangs opened fire on each other, and locals said they heard a loud explosion and locked their doors. Others who were out on the street ran for shelter.

Tens of police were called in to stop the fighting.

When they arrived at the site gang members from both sides scattered, but four were detained.

One of the gang members who was arrested. Photo by VnExpress/Hong Trang

“The two gangs used guns and grenades to fight each other but no one was killed,” a police officer said.

The case is under further investigation