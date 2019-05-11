VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Government orders investigation into destruction of pine forest

By Sen    May 11, 2019 | 10:00 am GMT+7
Government orders investigation into destruction of pine forest
A pine tree in Lam Dong has been killed by herbicide. Photo by Vietnam News Agency

Authorities in Lam Dong Province have started an investigation into the methodical destruction of almost 4,000 pine trees.

Earlier this week the media had reported about the incident, allegedly since late April, in which trees were axed or drilled and then filled with a white liquid which seems to be a herbicide.

They killed the thousands of trees on over 10,785 ha (26,650 acres) in Lam Ha District, 73 kilometers from Da Lat.

Planted almost 20 years ago the area was home to large pine trees with a stem diameter of 25-40cm. The forest is surrounded by local coffee farms and crops.

It was an attempt to clear land for cultivation, locals have speculated.

The poisoned pine forest has turned to red, signifying decay which is irremediable. Photo courtesy of Vietnam News Agency

An area of poisoned pine forest has turned to red in Lam Dong Province. Photo by Vietnam News Agency

On Thursday Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc told the Ministry of Public Security to "promptly find out and strictly handle the violation" and report to him before May 30.

Local authorities have started a probe to find those responsible and devise a plan to replace the trees.

The Central Highlands lost nearly 358,800 hectares (14 percent) of forests between 2008 and 2015, according to a report by the Central Highlands Steering Committee.

Most trees were chopped down by illegal loggers or cleared to make way for cash crops, roads or hydropower plants.

The country’s forests were disappearing so fast that PM Phuc ordered a total ban on clearing natural forests in 2016 to protect the remaining 2.25 million hectares.

In the three years since there has been a decline in the deforestation, but illegal logging, transportation and processing of forest products continue to occur in several locations.

Related News:
Tags: deforestation nature Lam Dong Province Lam Dong Central Highlands Vietnam tree pine tree
 
Read more
15 foreign students, 2 Vietnamese injured in central Vietnam traffic mishap

15 foreign students, 2 Vietnamese injured in central Vietnam traffic mishap

70 held for drug abuse in southern Vietnam karaoke parlor

70 held for drug abuse in southern Vietnam karaoke parlor

Three investigated for robbing foreigners in Vietnam beach town

Three investigated for robbing foreigners in Vietnam beach town

Vietnam makes its first 5G phone call

Vietnam makes its first 5G phone call

Dogs maul boy to death, owner faces manslaughter charges

Dogs maul boy to death, owner faces manslaughter charges

Plan to demolish Vietnam’s 135-year-old cathedral put on hold

Plan to demolish Vietnam’s 135-year-old cathedral put on hold

Saigon customs find 7.4 kg of synthetic drugs in parcels from Europe

Saigon customs find 7.4 kg of synthetic drugs in parcels from Europe

 
go to top