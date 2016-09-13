Golf buggies power up at Hanoi airport

Two foreign passengers ride on a shuttle cart at Noi Bai Airport. : Photo by Noi Bai International Airport

Hanoi’s Noi Bai International Airport has introduced free electric shuttle carts to help passengers waiting to board at the international terminal.

The golf buggy-like vehicles are available on the third floor of the terminal, which stretches around one kilometer.

People with mobility issues, the elderly, children and pregnant women will be given priority. There is now one cart running every ten minutes.

The new service was launched earlier this month and will be reviewed after a six-month trial.

Noi Bai, the country’s second largest airport, was named the world’s most improved airport earlier this year by Skytrax, a UK-based firm which runs an airline and airport ranking site.

The airport jumped 136 spots from 218th place in 2015 to 82nd in the world’s Top 100 Airports.

This is a breakthrough for the airport after it was listed by The Guide to Sleeping in Airports as among the worst in Asia in 2014.

The airport has been making efforts to improve service quality, such as introducing free wi-fi and sleeping pods.

