Gold ring removed from man’s penis in southern Vietnam

A gold ring was recently removed from a man's penis at a hospital in southern Vietnam.

Doctors at Tien Giang General Hospital had to use pliers to remove the ring from the patient's infected private parts.

The gold ring removed from a man's penis in Tien Giang General Hospital. Photo acquired by VnExpress

The man, 68, said that he started attaching the ring while he was masturbating about a month ago, but it started becoming painful and inflamed.

Some men like to attach rings, earrings or metal balls to their penises for sexual pleasure, but doctors at Tien Giang General Hospital warned that they can cause inflammation and serious damage.

Some patients have even had their penises removed because of the problem, doctors said.