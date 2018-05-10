VnExpress International
Gold ring removed from man’s penis in southern Vietnam

By An Nam   May 10, 2018 | 05:00 pm GMT+7

The 68-year-old man said he used the ring to enhance sexual pleasure.

A gold ring was recently removed from a man's penis at a hospital in southern Vietnam.

Doctors at Tien Giang General Hospital had to use pliers to remove the ring from the patient's infected private parts.

The gold ring removed from a mans penis in Tien Giang General Hospital. Photo acquired by VnExpress

The man, 68, said that he started attaching the ring while he was masturbating about a month ago, but it started becoming painful and inflamed.

Some men like to attach rings, earrings or metal balls to their penises for sexual pleasure, but doctors at Tien Giang General Hospital warned that they can cause inflammation and serious damage.

Some patients have even had their penises removed because of the problem, doctors said.

Tags: penis sexual pleasure erection ring masturbation Tien Giang Vietnam sex health sexuality
 
