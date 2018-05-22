Go explore modern equipment on three Indian naval ships in Vietnam

|
Three Indian naval ships with 900 officers and sailors arrived at Tien Sa Port, Da Nang, on Monday, starting a five-day visit as part of the deployment of the Indian Navy's Eastern Fleet to Southeast Asia and the northwestern Pacific.
|
The INS Sahyadri is a Shivalik-class stealth multi-role frigate commissioned since 2012. The 6,000-ton ship is 142.5 meters (467 feet) long, 16.9 meters wide and can reach a maximum speed of 32 nautical miles.
|
The ship is equipped with cruise missiles, rockets and torpedoes.
|
The ship has a 76.2 mm gun that can fire 120 shots a minute against both ground and air targets in a 16-kilometer range.
|
The aircraft landing space on the INS Kamorta.
|
The INS Kamorta is an anti-submarine Kamorta-class stealth corvette which is also furnished with state-of-the-art facilities like the Sahyadri ship.
|
A crew member is on guard on one of the ships. The crews will participate in sport activities and cultural exchanges with officers from the Vietnamese naval team. A joint maritime exercise between the Vietnamese and Indian navies is scheduled on May 25 to wrap up the visit.