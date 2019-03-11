VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Gigantic Buddha to smile over Southeast Asia from Vietnam

By Giang Huy   March 11, 2019 | 05:15 pm GMT+7

From a height of 72m, the Buddha in Son Tay, Hanoi, will soon radiate a serene smile over Southeast Asia.

Gigantic Buddha to smile over Southeast Asia from Vietnam

The construction of the great statue of Buddha Amitabha started in 2015 at the Khai Nguyen temple, Son Tay, Hanoi, 43 km west of downtown Hanoi. 

Gigantic Buddha to smile over Southeast Asia from Vietnam - 1

At a height of 72m (236 feet), the statue will become the tallest Buddha statue in Southeast Asia, potentially attracting large numbers of devout Buddhists as well as tourists for many years to come.

Gigantic Buddha to smile over Southeast Asia from Vietnam - 2

The 13-storey Buddha statue, of which 12 floors will be dedicated to Bodhisattva worship, is being built on the Buddhist perspective on reincarnation. Work on many inner parts of the statue is still underway and expected to take several years to complete.

Gigantic Buddha to smile over Southeast Asia from Vietnam - 3

Small statues of the Buddha on the roof of the Khai Nguyen pagoda.

Gigantic Buddha to smile over Southeast Asia from Vietnam - 4

In the temple area stands another, much smaller statue of Buddha Amitabha in deep meditation.

Gigantic Buddha to smile over Southeast Asia from Vietnam - 5

The Khai Nguyen Pagoda, dating back to the first half of the 16th century, has undergone a lot of restoration work over the years.

Gigantic Buddha to smile over Southeast Asia from Vietnam - 6

The current ceiling of the pagoda has been elaborately painted by many artists for over one year.

Gigantic Buddha to smile over Southeast Asia from Vietnam - 7

A total of 1,975 statues were all cast by monks in the pagoda.

Gigantic Buddha to smile over Southeast Asia from Vietnam - 8

Many visitors write their prayers and wishes and hang them on branches of the banyan trees in the pagoda.

Gigantic Buddha to smile over Southeast Asia from Vietnam - 9

The abbots at the pagoda hope that the positive energy from the Great Statue would contribute to peace in the country and the world.

Related News:
Tags: Buddhism largest Buddha statue Southeast Asia Buddha Amitabha Son Tay Hanoi Vietnam religions
 
Read more
Con Dao to charge entry fees to fund waste treatment

Con Dao to charge entry fees to fund waste treatment

Two youth detained in Da Lat for robbing British woman

Two youth detained in Da Lat for robbing British woman

HCMC to revive mega urban project after 27 years

HCMC to revive mega urban project after 27 years

Hanoi transport department unveils plan to scrap motorbikes in a decade

Hanoi transport department unveils plan to scrap motorbikes in a decade

Suspects in shooting death of man in Vietnam arrested

Suspects in shooting death of man in Vietnam arrested

Vietnamese tour guide killed, 7 South Koreans injured in bus accident

Vietnamese tour guide killed, 7 South Koreans injured in bus accident

Romanian man jailed for smuggling 10 Vietnamese citizens

Romanian man jailed for smuggling 10 Vietnamese citizens

 
go to top