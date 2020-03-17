VnExpress International
Get health checks asap, Vietnam tells passengers of eight Covid-19 infected flights

By Le Nga, Chi Le   March 17, 2020 | 08:00 am GMT+7
Passengers arrive at Tan Son Nhat Airport in Ho Chi Minh City, March 13, 2020. Photo by VnExpress/Quynh Tran.

The Health Ministry on Monday asked passengers on eight coronavirus-infected domestic and international flights to immediately contact the nearest disease control agencies.

All passengers on the following flights over the last two weeks are requested to contact the nearest Center for Disease Control to have their health monitored, the ministry said.

The eight flights are:

- Thai Airways flight TG564 from Bangkok that landed at the Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi on March 15, 2020;

- Singapore Airlines flight SQ176 from Singapore to Hanoi landing March 15, 2020;

- Aeroflot flight SU290 from Moscow to Hanoi landing March 12, 2020;

- Bamboo Airways flight QH1524 from Phu Quoc to Tan Son Nhat International Airport in Ho Chi Minh City landing March 13, 2020;

- Qatar Airways flight QR970 from Doha to HCMC landing March 10, 2020;

- Bamboo Airways flight QH1521 from HCMC to Phu Quoc landing March 9, 2020;

- Turkish Airlines flight TK162 from Istanbul to HCMC landing March 8, 2020; and

- Vietjet Air flight VJ826 from Malaysia to HCMC landing March 4, 2020.

The ministry said booking offices that have worked with passengers of the mentioned flights are responsible for informing them of the latest announcement and requirement.

As of Tuesday, Vietnam had confirmed 61 Covid-19 cases. Of the 61, 45 are active, including 18 foreigners. The previous 16 patients have been discharged. Thirteen out of 63 provinces and cities in Vietnam have recorded Covid-19 infections.

Worldwide, the virus has spread to 162 countries and territories, killing more than 7,100 people.

