The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Follow us on
Edition:
International
|
Vietnamese
Home
News
Business
Economy
Industries
Companies
DataSpeaks
Travel
Places
Food
Life
Trend
Culture
Style
Sports
Video
Perspectives
Contact Us
© Copyright 1997 VnExpress.net. All rights reserved.
Go
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition
Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter
|
Contact us
|
Follow us on
News
Business
Travel
Life
Sports
Video
Perspectives
All section
News
Business
Economy
Industries
Companies
DataSpeaks
Travel
Places
Food
Life
Trend
Culture
Style
Sports
Video
Perspectives
News
Germany trains nurses from Vietnam
By
Deutsche Welle
December 6, 2019 | 03:03 pm GMT+7
Germany is facing an alarming shortage of qualified nurses in the geriatric care sector. The Economics Ministry is trying to attract personnel from Vietnam to train as nurses.
Germany trains nurses from Vietnam
Germany trains nurses from Vietnam
Related News:
Vietnamese workers in East Germany: 'The salt in the soup'
Vietnamese take advantage of Japan's new skilled worker visa
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Tags:
Vietnam
Vietnam nurses
Vietnam people
German
Vietnamese in Germany
Vietnamese workers abroad
healthcare
Comments
(
0
)
Latest first
|
Highest rated
Latest first
Highest rated
View more
20
/1000
Tắt chia sẻ
Log out
0
/1000
Read more
Drivers fined for students falling off school vans
Result discrepancies exclude Vietnam from PISA rankings
Moon bear caged for a lifetime tastes freedom
Vietnam introduces first submarine rescue vessel
Vietnam, US commence dioxin remediation at Bien Hoa airbase
Vietnam rejects 'baseless' information on citizens undermining Cambodian sovereignty
Blue sea turns black near Vietnam economic zone
Reading:
Germany trains nurses from Vietnam
|
Go
News
Business
Economy
Industries
Companies
DataSpeaks
Travel
Places
Food
Life
Trend
Culture
Style
Sports
Video
Perspectives