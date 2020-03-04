VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
News

German police nail Vietnamese human traffickers

By Nguyen Quy   March 4, 2020 | 06:00 pm GMT+7
German police nail Vietnamese human traffickers
German special police pose at their Federal Police Offices in Potsdam, Germany, May 15, 2018. Photo by Reuters/Hannibal Hanschke.

Authorities in Germany confirmed they had busted a large-scale ring that smuggled 155 Vietnamese into the country and arrested six suspects.

On Monday, over 700 German police officers raided over 30 homes, nail parlors and restaurants across the country in an expanded investigation into the human trafficking ring, carried out from June last year, Vietnamese News Agency reported.

The raids targeted 13 Vietnamese suspects, with six arrested Monday, federal police spokesman Axel Bernhardt said.

They were alleged to have smuggled at least 155 Vietnamese by road into Germany from other European countries and charged each migrant $5,000-$20,000, paid in Vietnam.

Smuggling occurred via travel, export-import and recruitment companies in Germany, Romania and Vietnam.

Many illegal immigrants ended up in nail parlors, restaurants or sweat shops to pay back their debts, police said.

The Vietnamese Embassy in Germany asked local authorities to provide the identities of all detained traffickers.

Vietnam has recorded over 3,400 victims of human trafficking since 2013, officials said at a conference in November last year. 

Last October, 39 Vietnamese were found dead in a refrigerated container truck in Essex in a human tragedy that shocked the world. Last month, British police wrapped up post-mortems, revealing the provisional cause of death to be a combination of hypoxia and hyperthermia.

Related News:

Human trafficking

Britain jails man smuggling Vietnamese people in roof box

Britain jails man smuggling Vietnamese people in roof box

Four jailed in UK for smuggling in 29 Vietnamese

Four jailed in UK for smuggling in 29 Vietnamese

Smuggler of Vietnamese people nabbed in UK

Smuggler of Vietnamese people nabbed in UK

See more
Tags: German police human trafficking ring nail parlors illegal immigrants Vietnamese citizens Europe smuggling
 
Read more
Vietnam now tests for coronavirus in 24 hours

Vietnam now tests for coronavirus in 24 hours

Da Nang airport to stop announcements to reduce noise

Da Nang airport to stop announcements to reduce noise

Vietnam ends lockdown for coronavirus commune

Vietnam ends lockdown for coronavirus commune

Body of missing Vietnamese sailor found in sunken ship off Japan

Body of missing Vietnamese sailor found in sunken ship off Japan

29 kg of rhino horns seized from man arriving from South Korea

29 kg of rhino horns seized from man arriving from South Korea

Covid-19: Who gets quarantined in Vietnam?

Covid-19: Who gets quarantined in Vietnam?

Two arrested for transporting 22 stolen dogs by taxi

Two arrested for transporting 22 stolen dogs by taxi

Wedding ceremony canceled in northern Vietnam after Japanese groom gets fever

Wedding ceremony canceled in northern Vietnam after Japanese groom gets fever

 
go to top