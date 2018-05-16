VnExpress International
German police arrest 2 Vietnamese in people smuggling raids

By Reuters   May 16, 2018 | 09:14 am GMT+7
German special police pose at their Federal Police Offices in Potsdam, Germany, May 15, 2018. Photo by Reuters/Hannibal Hanschke

Officers seized wedding rings, identity documents, phones and cash worth more than $30,000.

Police raided 20 flats in Berlin and Brandenburg on Tuesday and arrested three men suspected of being members of a gang smuggling Vietnamese people into Germany, officers said.

The men, two aged 57 and 35 from Vietnam and one 26-year-old German, were suspected of arranging fake marriages and counterfeit paternity certificates to help people get residency permits in Germany, police said.

Officers seized wedding rings, identity documents, phones and more than 26,000 euros ($30,000) in cash, police added.

Investigations into the suspected gang started in March 2017 and have so far identified 10 German and Vietnamese suspects, the force said.

