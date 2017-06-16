VnExpress International
German man found dead in southern Vietnam

By VnExpress   June 16, 2017 | 09:23 pm GMT+7

The former teacher was found hanged in his hostel room.

Police in the southern province of An Giang discovered the body of a German man on Thursday morning, according to Tuoi Tre newspaper.

The deceased was identified as Meyer Herbert Klaus, 65. Locals discovered him hanging in a hostel room in Long Xuyen City. His body had already started to decompose by the time they found him.

“The case has been transferred to An Giang's Police Department. Since the victim has no relatives here, we need to wait for a representative from the German Embassy before we can perform a post mortem,” head of Long Xuyen police Colonel Nguyen Thanh Hai said.

Klaus had worked as an English teacher at local language centers in the past, according to Phung Hoai Ngoc, a former lecturer at An Giang University.

“A few days ago, I heard that he had a quarrel with his wife in Germany and they had cut his pension. He was unemployed,” Ngoc said.

Earlier this year, an American tourist was found dead in a hostel room in Hoi An. The case was treated as a suicide after authorities found a note in his room.

