German cargo vessel hits crane in northern Vietnam port

By Giang Chinh   June 20, 2019 | 10:34 am GMT+7
The gantry cane at Hai Phong International Container Terminal is bent after it was hit by Germany’s Nagoya Express. Photo by VnExpress/Giang Chinh.

Germany-flagged ship Nagoya Express hit a gantry crane in Hai Phong port after being buffeted by a storm earlier this month.

The vessel was sailing out of the Hai Phong International Container Terminal on June 7 when the mishap occurred, Vu Tu Nam, a Maritime Administration of Hai Phong official, said on Wednesday.

The bow of the ship hit the $5 million QC 15 crane squarely, causing it to buckle, and the Hai Phong terminal is now using pillars to support it.

Tran Anh, the harbor pilot who navigated the ship has been suspended as authorities are investigating the accident.

The Hai Phong terminal, which opened in May last year, is the first deep-water port in Vietnam’s northern key economic region.

It can berth container ships with a capacity of 14,000 TEU and general cargo ships with a capacity of up to 16,000 tons, meaning goods now go straight from northern Vietnam to Europe and America instead of being transshipped in an entrepot.

