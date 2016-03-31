VnExpress International
General Tran Dai Quang nominated as President

By Hoang Thuy, Vo Hai   March 31, 2016 | 07:11 pm GMT+7
Newly elected Chairwoman of the National Assembly Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan nominated Minister of Public Security Tran Dai Quang for the role of Vietnam’s new president on behalf of the NA Standing Committee on March 31.

The proposal will be re-discussed at the assembly and decided by secret ballot on April 2.

In answer to why there were no other candidates for the country's top position, Secretary General Nguyen Hanh Phuc said that delegates have the right to self-nominate and nominate others after the Standing Committee has put forward its proposal for president.

“This is their right. Earlier, in the process of discussing our recommendation for the new chair of the National Assembly, no delegates stepped forward, and all agreed on Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan,” said Phuc.

This morning, the National Assembly voted unanimously in approval of Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan and in doing so appointed the first Chairwoman of the National Assembly.

Sixty-year-old Tran Dai Quang originates from Ninh Binh. He is professor with a Ph.D in Law, and has held the positions of Director General of Department of Security Advisory, Director General of Directorate of Security and Deputy Minister of Public Security.

In 2011, he was appointed Minister of Public Security in the first session of the 13th National Assembly. In the same year, he was promoted from lieutenant general to colonel general, and to general a year later.

He was member of the Party Central Committee 10, 11, 12; a member of the Politburo 11, 12; and a delegate of the 13th National Assembly.

