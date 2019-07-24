VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Gaur dies of old age in Vietnam nature reserve

By Phuoc Tuan   July 24, 2019 | 02:00 pm GMT+7

A gaur weighing around 800 kilograms was found dead on Tuesday at the Dong Nai Culture and Nature Reserve in southern Vietnam.

Tran Van Mui, director of the park, said the animal, a male, had died of old age. 

It had 75-centimeter horns, he added.

Forensic test will be conducted on Wednesday for official conclusion of the cause of death.

Tran Van Mui, director of Dong Nai Culture and Nature Reserve, examines a gaurs body in the Dong Nai Culture and Nature Reserve, July 23, 2019. Photo by VnExpress/Thai Ha.

Tran Van Mui, director of Dong Nai Culture and Nature Reserve, examines a gaur's body in the Dong Nai Culture and Nature Reserve, July 23, 2019. Photo by VnExpress/Thai Ha.

"The gaur’s body will be conserved and used for scientific research," Mui said.

The animal’s body was decomposing when it was found by forest rangers on patrol.

In the last three years three gaurs have been found dead in the reserve. One of them was killed by poachers for its meat, one died of sickness and the other was hit by a vehicle.

The gaur, or bos gauruswas, the world’s largest bovine, is in Vietnam’s Red List since 2006 and protected. It is listed by the International Union for Conservation of Nature as vulnerable.

A 2008 study found only 300 gaurs were left in Dong Nai Culture and Nature Reserve and Cat Tien National Park, part of which is also in Dong Nai.

Related News:
Tags: Vietnam gaurs Dong Nai Province Dong Nai Culture and Nature Reserve wildlife wildlife conservation
 
Read more
Unauthorized crossings make National Highway 5 stretch very dangerous: officials

Unauthorized crossings make National Highway 5 stretch very dangerous: officials

Saigon bar raid nets hundreds of drug users

Saigon bar raid nets hundreds of drug users

Hanoi man faces charges for robbing three South Korean women

Hanoi man faces charges for robbing three South Korean women

Vietnam asks China to help find missing boat with five fishermen

Vietnam asks China to help find missing boat with five fishermen

Vietnamese tourist killed by six-meter wave in Bali

Vietnamese tourist killed by six-meter wave in Bali

Hanoi drainage company denies ruining Japan team's river cleanup efforts

Hanoi drainage company denies ruining Japan team's river cleanup efforts

US working with Vietnam to strengthen coast guard force

US working with Vietnam to strengthen coast guard force

 
go to top