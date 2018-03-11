Fuel tanker erupts in giant explosion in northern Vietnam

A tanker exploded in a fireball on Saturday afternoon while it was being filled with fuel at a port in Vietnam’s northern city of Hai Phong.

No human losses have been reported, but the explosion caused a huge fire and a dark column of smoke stretching tens of meters into the sky.

At the time of the explosion, the Hai Ha 2 was carrying 900 cubic meters of A92 gasoline.

Minister of Public Security To Lam and Hai Phong officials were quickly on the scene to direct firefighting efforts.

Up to 400 firefighters, 15 fire trucks, a salvage tug and another vessel battled for hours trying to extinguish the fire, which some local media reports said has been brought under control.

Local authorities alerted hundreds of nearby households to prepare for evacuation on Saturday night in case the fire spread. The tanker was then moved to a safe area away from infrastructure projects.

With a capacity of 950 tons, the Hai Ha 18 was launched by the Thai Binh Province-based transport firm Ha Ha in 2010, and underwent its latest equipment safety checks on February 12.