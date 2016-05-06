From rail to air: new bus route links Hanoi transport hubs

It is expected to take about 55 minutes for the new number 86 service to complete its route from Hanoi Railway Station to the airport.

The bus can accommodate about 80 passengers with 25 seats and lots of space for luggage.

Photo by Son Duong

The service will start at 05:10 from the station and 06:30 from the airport, and run until 20:30 and 23:30, respectively.

The buses are low-riding, allowing passengers to step on and off more easily, especially the elderly, children and the disabled.

Hanoi's top officials take a ride on the bus. Photo by Son Dong

The new bus route is designed to avoid busy roads, according to the Hanoi Transportation Service Corporation, which operates the route.

In March, Ho Chi Minh City launched six high-quality buses connecting the city center with Tan Son Nhat International Airport.

Bus route:

Hanoi Railway Station - Tran Hung Dao - Da Tuong - Ly Thuong Kiet - Hang Bai - Bo Ho - Tran Nguyen Han - Tran Quang Khai - Long Bien - Yen Phu - Nghi Tam - Au Co - Nhat Tan Bridge - Vo Nguyen Giap - Domestic Terminal T1 - Vo Nguyen Giap - International Terminal T2 - Noi Bai International Airport

Noi Bai International Airport - International Terminal T2 - Vo Nguyen Giap Overpass - Vo Nguyen Giap - Domestic Terminal T1 - Vo Nguyen Giap - Nhat Tan Bridge - Au Co - Nghi Tam - Yen Phu - Long Bien - Tran Nhat Duat - Tran Quang Khai - Trang Tien - Le Thanh Tong - Hai Ba Trung - Ngo Quyen - Ly Thuong Kiet - Le Duan - Hanoi Railway Station