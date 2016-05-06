VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
News

From rail to air: new bus route links Hanoi transport hubs

By Ba Do   May 6, 2016 | 03:50 pm GMT+7

Hanoi has launched a new high-quality bus route connecting its railway station and Noi Bai International Airport, costing VND30,000 ($1.3) per ticket.

It is expected to take about 55 minutes for the new number 86 service to complete its route from Hanoi Railway Station to the airport.

The bus can accommodate about 80 passengers with 25 seats and lots of space for luggage.

from-rail-to-air-new-bus-route-links-hanoi-transport-hubs

Photo by Son Duong

The service will start at 05:10 from the station and 06:30 from the airport, and run until 20:30 and 23:30, respectively.

The buses are low-riding, allowing passengers to step on and off more easily, especially the elderly, children and the disabled.

from-rail-to-air-new-bus-route-links-hanoi-transport-hubs-1

Hanoi's top officials take a ride on the bus. Photo by Son Dong

The new bus route is designed to avoid busy roads, according to the Hanoi Transportation Service Corporation, which operates the route.

In March, Ho Chi Minh City launched six high-quality buses connecting the city center with Tan Son Nhat International Airport.

Bus route:

Hanoi Railway Station - Tran Hung Dao - Da Tuong - Ly Thuong Kiet - Hang Bai - Bo Ho - Tran Nguyen Han - Tran Quang Khai - Long Bien - Yen Phu - Nghi Tam - Au Co - Nhat Tan Bridge - Vo Nguyen Giap - Domestic Terminal T1 - Vo Nguyen Giap - International Terminal T2 - Noi Bai International Airport

Noi Bai International Airport - International Terminal T2 - Vo Nguyen Giap Overpass - Vo Nguyen Giap - Domestic Terminal T1 - Vo Nguyen Giap - Nhat Tan Bridge - Au Co - Nghi Tam - Yen Phu - Long Bien - Tran Nhat Duat - Tran Quang Khai - Trang Tien - Le Thanh Tong - Hai Ba Trung - Ngo Quyen - Ly Thuong Kiet - Le Duan - Hanoi Railway Station

Tags: airport bus Hanoi Noi Bai
 
Read more
Ha Long cruise boat goes down in flames

Ha Long cruise boat goes down in flames

PM secures ADB loan to plough millions for Vietnam's border provinces

PM secures ADB loan to plough millions for Vietnam's border provinces

UN backs Vietnam's call for $48.5 mln in aid to combat record drought

UN backs Vietnam's call for $48.5 mln in aid to combat record drought

Vietnam too slow to act on mass fish deaths: Government office

Vietnam too slow to act on mass fish deaths: Government office

Passengers flee cruise ship inferno in Ha Long Bay

Passengers flee cruise ship inferno in Ha Long Bay

Facebook loses first round in suit over storing biometric data

Facebook loses first round in suit over storing biometric data

Airport guard fined $450 for punching Chinese passenger

Airport guard fined $450 for punching Chinese passenger

14-year-old girl slaps classmate 50 times in shocking school bullying incident

14-year-old girl slaps classmate 50 times in shocking school bullying incident

 
go to top