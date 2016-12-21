Fresh floods forecast to add to central Vietnam's woes

This picture taken on December 18, 2016 shows a man wading through floodwaters in front of his home in the central province of Binh Dinh. Days of unseasonably torrential rains have killed at least 26 people in central Vietnam, authorities said on December 19, inundating swathes of the region including the tourist draw town of Hoi An. Photo by STR/AFP

Heavy rains are expected to fall in central Vietnam next week, triggering new floods in a region already ravaged by natural disasters recently.

According to the National Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting Center, a low pressure zone is forecast to emerge in the southeast of the East Sea, internationally known as South China Sea, on December 24-25. The low pressure zone is expected to head toward central Vietnam.

The after-effects of the low pressure zone combined with cold winds from the north are forecast to cause heavy rains and fresh flooding in the region, the center said.

When the floodwaters started to recede on Sunday, farmer Nguyen Kim Nhan in the central province of Binh Dinh tried to drain the excess water from his garden to save his apricot trees.

Recent floods in the region have already killed 26 people, according to the Central Committee for National Disaster Prevention and Control.

Another person remains missing and a further 16 were injured in floods that hit from December 13-16. Over 100,000 houses were swamped while 570 were simply swept away or collapsed. Over 25,000 hectares (62,000 acres) of rice plantations were washed out, and dozens of thousands of cattle and died.

Multiple roads, bridges and buildings were also damaged in the floods.

Related news:

> Thousands in central Vietnam swamped in the aftermath of floods

> Vietnam's winter floods claim 111

> Tragedy in the making: floods after floods hit central Vietnam