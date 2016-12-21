VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Fresh floods forecast to add to central Vietnam's woes

By VnExpress   December 21, 2016 | 11:15 am GMT+7
Fresh floods forecast to add to central Vietnam's woes
This picture taken on December 18, 2016 shows a man wading through floodwaters in front of his home in the central province of Binh Dinh. Days of unseasonably torrential rains have killed at least 26 people in central Vietnam, authorities said on December 19, inundating swathes of the region including the tourist draw town of Hoi An. Photo by STR/AFP

A low pressure zone may head toward the already swamped central region this weekend.

Heavy rains are expected to fall in central Vietnam next week, triggering new floods in a region already ravaged by natural disasters recently.

According to the National Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting Center, a low pressure zone is forecast to emerge in the southeast of the East Sea, internationally known as South China Sea, on December 24-25. The low pressure zone is expected to head toward central Vietnam.

The after-effects of the low pressure zone combined with cold winds from the north are forecast to cause heavy rains and fresh flooding in the region, the center said.

When floodwaters started receding on Sunday, farmer Nguyen Kim Nhan in Thanh Giang Village in Binh Dinh central province tried to drain any excess water from his garden to save his apricot trees.

When the floodwaters started to recede on Sunday, farmer Nguyen Kim Nhan in the central province of Binh Dinh tried to drain the excess water from his garden to save his apricot trees.

Recent floods in the region have already killed 26 people, according to the Central Committee for National Disaster Prevention and Control.

Another person remains missing and a further 16 were injured in floods that hit from December 13-16. Over 100,000 houses were swamped while 570 were simply swept away or collapsed. Over 25,000 hectares (62,000 acres) of rice plantations were washed out, and dozens of thousands of cattle and died.

Multiple roads, bridges and buildings were also damaged in the floods.

Related news:

Thousands in central Vietnam swamped in the aftermath of floods

Vietnam's winter floods claim 111

Tragedy in the making: floods after floods hit central Vietnam

Tags: floods central Vietnam kill
 
Read more
S. Korean president has kick-about with Vietnam’s U23 football team and coach

S. Korean president has kick-about with Vietnam’s U23 football team and coach

Hong Kong shops defy ban on trade in pangolin scales

Hong Kong shops defy ban on trade in pangolin scales

Fallen Vietnamese oil exec facing prospect of lengthy jail sentence

Fallen Vietnamese oil exec facing prospect of lengthy jail sentence

Thousands bid farewell as late PM Phan Van Khai makes final journey home

Thousands bid farewell as late PM Phan Van Khai makes final journey home

1968, a year of uprisings and dashed hopes

1968, a year of uprisings and dashed hopes

This is where Vietnamese late PM Phan Van Khai comes to rest

This is where Vietnamese late PM Phan Van Khai comes to rest

Vietnamese teenagers arrested for robbing foreigners in Hoi An

Vietnamese teenagers arrested for robbing foreigners in Hoi An

Flight from Japan delayed by two hours after Vietnamese passenger opens emergency exit

Flight from Japan delayed by two hours after Vietnamese passenger opens emergency exit

 
go to top