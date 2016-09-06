french-president-walks-the-streets-of-hanoi

French President Francois Hollande on Hang Chinh Street. Photo by VnExpress/Giang Huy

The president paid a visit to Hanoi’s Old Quarter with nine French university alumni. They had a chat at a cafe and then moved to an ancient house on Hang Bac Street.

French President Francois Hollande talks with the alumni. Photo by VnExpress/Giang Huy

In front of the house, the president was given a lacquered hexagonal tea box named 'Bui Vang'. He didn’t enter the ancient house as planned, but walked to the Kim Ngan Temple instead.

The French President at Kim Ngan Temple. Photo by VnExpress/Giang Huy

Fields 2010 laureate Ngo Bao Chau, one of the alumni that accompanied the president, said in an exchange with VnExpress that the visit will help “enliven the relationship between the two countries in all aspects”.

Some locals and tourists in the know had lined the streets in an attempt to catch a sight of the president. Security forces were deployed around Hollande’s stops, and upper-floor were shut for scurity reasons.

“Half an hour ago, I read in a newspaper that the road would be temporarily closed to receive the French president. People are all excited about that,” said Thuy, who lives opposite to the cafe that he visited.

Hollande shakes hands with locals. Photos by VnExpress/Giang Huy

“I read the French president would visit here in a newspaper so I went out onto the street to welcome him. This is the first time I'll be able to see a world leader pay a visit to the temple on Hang Bac Street. I’m really excited and look forward to seeing him,” said Vu Thanh Long on Hang Bac Street.

Francois Hollande touched down in Hanoi this morning on the start of his two-day visit to Vietnam.

