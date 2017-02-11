french-man-found-dead-in-saigon-house

A man from France was found dead in his house in Ho Chi Minh City’s District 2 on Saturday morning.

Local police said that the man, 61, had rented the house for the last five years. He also ran his business there.

On Saturday, the owner visited to ask for the rent and reportedly found the decomposing body on the third floor.

It is believed that the man hanged himself, but police are still investigating the case.

The body was taken out of the house on Saturday. Photo by VnExpress/Son Hoa

